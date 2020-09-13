Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based mobile app, singer-entrepreneur Arian Romal has claimed. The 34-year-old actor, who passed away earlier in June, had wanted to help the needy through the said app. Romal added the late actor was pretty serious about his plans and the truth about his shocking death must come out. Here's more.

Details Sushant had told Romal about the app last year

Romal shared he had last met Sushant at a party in Mumbai around March or April last year. The two talked about technology and Sushant mentioned the app he was planning to build. "He spoke about it but didn't reveal much to me because it was his idea and it might get stolen. But he spoke to me about the concept," Romal told IANS.

Details 'Amazing for an actor to have so much knowledge'

Romal added he was amazed by the amount of knowledge the late actor had about AI and technology. "I have been into building apps, so I found the conversation quite interesting. It is amazing for an actor to have so much knowledge and curiosity about AI... This guy was different. He knew the right words and asked the right questions," he recalled.

Quote 'The truth about his death will come out someday'

Romal concluded by saying that people should respect the deceased, adding the truth about Sushant's death should come out. "No matter what happens, I sincerely believe that the truth will come out someday. Things are going in the right direction," he said.

Death Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant, a rising star of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Cops had said it was suicide and the actor had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder. In July, his family filed a police complaint, accusing his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, taking his money and driving him to his tragic death.

Probe Three central agencies are probing the actor's death