Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 11:58 am
Written bySagar Malik
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based mobile app, singer-entrepreneur Arian Romal has claimed.
The 34-year-old actor, who passed away earlier in June, had wanted to help the needy through the said app.
Romal added the late actor was pretty serious about his plans and the truth about his shocking death must come out.
Here's more.
Romal shared he had last met Sushant at a party in Mumbai around March or April last year. The two talked about technology and Sushant mentioned the app he was planning to build.
"He spoke about it but didn't reveal much to me because it was his idea and it might get stolen. But he spoke to me about the concept," Romal told IANS.
Romal added he was amazed by the amount of knowledge the late actor had about AI and technology.
"I have been into building apps, so I found the conversation quite interesting. It is amazing for an actor to have so much knowledge and curiosity about AI... This guy was different. He knew the right words and asked the right questions," he recalled.
Romal concluded by saying that people should respect the deceased, adding the truth about Sushant's death should come out. "No matter what happens, I sincerely believe that the truth will come out someday. Things are going in the right direction," he said.
Sushant, a rising star of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Cops had said it was suicide and the actor had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder.
In July, his family filed a police complaint, accusing his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, taking his money and driving him to his tragic death.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the circumstances that led to the young actor's sudden death.
Meanwhile, ED is probing a money laundering case connected to his death.
That apart, the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating a drug angle in the actor's death, has arrested Rhea, her brother and two of Sushant's staff members for procuring banned substances.
