It's not often we get to know of some development around the super secretive movie, Avatar 2. However, this time the hype is back, thanks to the official Twitter handle of Avatar, which shared an image of a Sigourney Weaver stunt. In that image, the Alien star, donning a motion-capture suit, is shown swimming underwater with another person on the sets of the sequel.

The caption read, "From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!" Weaver, who plays exobiologist Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, shows her thumbs-up sign in another image amid what seems to be a pool full of white bubble-like plastic. Besides her, a great line-up of stars have been cast in Avatar's sequel.

The other cast members include Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, and even Vin Diesel! Fans have commented that this image does a swell job in raising their expectations regarding some high-octane action sequences in this sequel.

Avatar released in 2009 and created several world records for its supernatural CGI that has defined cinematic greatness through advanced technology. It gave a crystal clear view of the imaginary planet Pandora and its inhabitants. On that planet, Na'vi is the tribal group of beings that resemble the physical structure of humans and interact with flying dragons through neural connections emanating from their hair.

All was hunky-dory until a group of armed human explorers invaded Pandora to mine out unobtanium, a superconductor mineral. The following war is what makes Avatar so reflective of environmental exploitation and human accountability. In July, director James Cameron had tweeted explaining how COVID-19 is responsible for postponing the release date of the film. "There's no one more disappointed about this delay than me."

