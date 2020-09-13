Dunkirk star Harry Styles has floored countless fans with his singing prowess. Though earlier he was known as the One Direction frontman, of late Harry has also emerged as a promising actor. Reports say that he has been roped in for another movie, to be directed by Olivia Wilde, who has recently been in the news for working on a secret Spider-Woman flick.

Cast Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Dakota Johnson also cast

Titled Don't Worry, Darling, the film was to have Shia LaBeouf on board, but when he opted out due to scheduling mismatch, Harry was signed on. It turns out that the crooner impressed the producers and the director of this film with his audition to land a lead role. Meanwhile, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Dakota Johnson will play other important roles.

Story The plot of the film has not been revealed fully

The film will show an unhappy housewife who is a part of an isolated and utopian community battling each day out in a Californian desert. Set in the 1950s, Don't Worry, Darling delves into the journey of this woman who suddenly finds that her perfect life is based on an untold, disturbing truth. No other detail about the plot has been revealed.

Trivia Katie Silberman is assisting Wilde on the script and production

Katie Silberman is assisting Wilde on the script, which was written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Shane and Carey will also executive produce this venture alongside Catherine Hardwicke. It's being produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo Entertainment, Wilde and Silberman. Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong of New Line Cinema, a part of Warner Bros., are the studio executives.

Information This is Pine's second collaboration with Pugh and Wilde