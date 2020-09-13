The makers of the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli have come up with a minor tweak for their controversial song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. In an attempt to calm down the noise around the track, writers have changed the spelling of the 39-year-old pop icon's name in the song to "Beyonse." The song has been receiving immense criticism for its racist undertones, and for disrespecting Beyonce.

Context The song was slammed by fans for racist lyrics

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, that was released this week, was berated by fans on social media, particularly for the line, "Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jayegi." It was alleged that the lyrics glorified fair-skinned women, a problem that has long remained a part of Bollywood films. Indian fans also called the track "racist" for comparing a fair-skinned woman with the beloved African-American singer, Beyonce.

Details Makers could have faced legal issues for using Beyonce's name

Now, the official music video of the song reads the title as, "Beyonse Sharma Jayegi." However, the lyrics as well as the audio remain the same. Notably, it was recently reported that the makers were planning to make changes to the lyrics so as to avoid plausible legal issues, as Beyonce had reportedly trademarked her name years ago.

Backlash On YouTube, the song has garnered 10 lakh 'dislikes'

Indian fans of Beyonce slammed the song. They even apologized to her using the Twitter trend #SorryBeyonce, and asked the pop star to sue the makers. In fact, the video song has over one million "dislikes" on YouTube. Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. Its lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar.

Apology The director has also apologized for the song

Recently, the film's director Maqbool Khan also apologized for the song, saying they did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. "The term 'goriya' has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in literal manner...We are all huge fans (of Beyonce), there was never any question of disrespect."

Quote No derogation intended, said lyricist Kumaar

"Goriya has been used in many Hindi songs earlier. Our idea was to simply use a synonym to 'girl.' There is no derogation intended - we revere beauty of global celebrity Beyonce and don't mean to hurt any of her fans," songwriter Kumaar has said.

Film 'Khaali Peeli' is set to arrive this October