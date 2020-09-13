This year as we know it, the Emmys 2020 will be nothing close to what we had experienced before because the pandemic has stolen our right to have fun. Now it's all about safety, and authorities would ensure that each nominee gets to be safe in his or her own comfort while "logging in." However, there are several surprises awaiting fans.

Names Who all are appearing for the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony?

Recently, the Television Academy and ABC announced that a number of celebrities will make special appearances on the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The names include Anthony Anderson of Black-ish fame, America Ferrera from Superstore, Issa Rae of Awkward Black Girl fame and many others who would boost the excitement level of this unprecedented night, as much as possible.

Celebs Oprah Winfrey will surely add some major star power

Gabrielle Union, known for her fearless role on Breaking In, will also be seen during the proceedings. Other stars who will grace the occasion are JJ Watt and Lena Waithe. But that one name which is sure to add some major star power to this virtually-pleasing night is of the ravishing and profound Oprah Winfrey's. There could be some more surprises too.

Information H.E.R will make a 'In Memoriam' performance at the Emmys

Among the performances that are lined up for the Emmys, there's one artiste we can't ignore: H.E.R. The R&B singer will present her 'In Memoriam' performance at the event. Notably, the ceremony is trying hard to stay as live as possible while being safely virtual.

Preparation "Things are going to be quite different," says the promo