When it comes to the Fast & Furious franchise, nitrogen oxide-induced cars whizzing past by or high-octane action aren't enough because with each film, the franchise evolves. Since the start with late actor Paul Walker matching speedometers with Vin Diesel, the series has redefined action often to the blatant defiance of science. But this time, Vin and crew are throttling it out in space!

Evidence Tech upgrade in its spin-off 'Hobbs and Shaw' dropped hints

When Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the racing film franchise released, fans were stunned to see the huge technological level-up. Since then expectations were rife that the only way for Fast films is space. Rumors started swirling that F9 (the ninth installment) is going to test its boosters in the atmosphere-less space like rockets, which was confirmed by lead cast and rapper Ludacris.

Revelation "You said right, but I'm not going to give it"

Appearing on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM in July, the rapper-cum-actor gave out just the right dose of thrill when co-host Julia Cunningham mentioned all the possible script upgrades for the franchise including space exploration before Ludacris did. "I'll say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away," quipped Ludacris in response.

It's space-time! Michelle Rodriguez aka Letty Ortiz confirmed that it's happening

And then it was Michelle Rodriguez who put an end to the speculation by confirming what has been THE story for the latest venture all along. "How did you guys find that out?" she asked, adding, "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that," before thanking writer Justin Lin for making it happen.

Context The film will hit theaters on April 2, 2021