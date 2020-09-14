The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested six more people in connection with a drugs probe related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. In total, 16 people have been held thus far, an NCB official said. They had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, as well as two staff members of Sushant in this case. Here are more details.

The six arrested accused have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari. They were nabbed after their names came up during investigation. All six have since been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and will be produced before a magistrate in Mumbai through video conferencing today.

Meanwhile, as opposed to various reports, the NCB has denied preparing a "list" of Bollywood stars in connection with the ongoing investigation. "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers," an agency official said. It was recently reported that 15-25 celebrities, including actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, would be summoned by the anti-drug agency.

It all started when NCB arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and two staff members of Sushant for procuring banned substances such as marijuana. They all will remain in judicial custody till September 22, after a Mumbai court on Friday rejected their bail pleas. Rhea, however, could approach the Bombay High Court for bail this week, her lawyer said.

Sushant, aged 34, had died in an apparent suicide on June 14. At that time, Mumbai cops had said the young actor had been suffering from clinical depression and bipolar disorder. His family, however, had contested the claims of mental illness and filed a police complaint, accusing Rhea, his girlfriend, of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money, and driving him to suicide.

As today marked a three-month anniversary of Sushant's death, his sister Shweta Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media. Uploading a song dedicated to the late actor, she wrote, "It has been 90 days (since) Bhai (brother) left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives (sic)."

Over the past few days, many fans and friends of Sushant planted saplings in his memory. Among them were his former partner Ankita Lokhande and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. According to an Instagram post by Shweta, more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe.

