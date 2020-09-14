Prabeesh Chakkalakkal, a 44-year-old actor and dubbing artiste, died after collapsing during a film shooting in Kerala's Kochi. The actor was shooting a film for the YouTube channel Cochin Collage, local media has reported. It has been alleged that no vehicle stopped when Prabeesh's colleagues tried to take him to the hospital. Here are more details on this.

Details After finishing his portion, the actor collapsed

Citing local media, The News Minute reports that Prabeesh collapsed on the set after he finished filming his portion and taking a group picture with his colleagues. The actor had told the film's videographer that his tongue was turning dry and he wanted some water to drink. However, as soon as he drank water, Prabeesh collapsed.

Details No vehicle could be arranged in time to reach hospital

Prabeesh's co-workers then rushed to get him help but failed to arrange a vehicle in time to reach the hospital. After no vehicle stopped for help, one member from the team found the keys of Prabeesh's car from his pockets and drove him to the hospital. But, by the time they arrived at the hospital, the artiste had died.

Information The film was to spread awareness about waste management

The film that the team was working on was aimed at spreading awareness about waste management in Kerala. Prabeesh was playing a foreigner who reacts to the sight of garbage in an otherwise clean area.

Work Prabeesh had acted and dubbed for various movies

Prabeesh had acted in various tele films and also worked as a dubbing artiste for several movies. He also did dubbing for a character in Abrid Shine's recent movie The Kung Fu Master, starring Neeta Pillai. The film was released in January this year. Prabeesh was an employee at JSW Cements Limited. He was also a state committee member of the Christian Service Society.

Do you know? He is survived by father, wife and a child