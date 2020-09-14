Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 05:44 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
The wait is finally over!
After the latest season of Bigg Boss was delayed for a month, Colors TV has now announced the premiere date for the controversial reality show.
The 14th season of Bigg Boss, starring Salman Khan as the host, will go on air starting October 3.
Here are more details on this.
In a fresh promo video posted to Colors's Instagram handle, Salman once again said that Bigg Boss is arriving to hit back at 2020.
It was revealed that a "grand premiere" will be aired on October 3 at 9 pm.
Thereafter, the series will be aired at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and 9 pm on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.
Notably, Bigg Boss 14 was earlier set to premiere in September.
However, it was postponed as heavy rains last month in Mumbai had obstructed repair works on the sets, reports said.
The fact that all contestants shall remain in quarantine for a few days before entering the Bigg Boss house was also cited as a reason behind the delay.
Further, it has been reported that the forthcoming instalment of Bigg Boss will feature many "pre-lockdown" luxuries such as going to the cinemas and eating out.
The all-new Bigg Boss house will sport a mall, a mini theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner.
Contestants will be allowed to enjoy these facilities after performing in certain tasks, reports added.
Popular television celebrities such as Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Naagin actor Nia Sharma have reportedly been approached for participation by Bigg Boss 14 makers.
Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, and Vivian Dsena are also reportedly in talks to take part in the show.
Meanwhile, celebrities like actor Adhyayan Suman and filmmaker Onir denied taking part.
However, no official confirmation has been made yet.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.