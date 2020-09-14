The wait is finally over! After the latest season of Bigg Boss was delayed for a month, Colors TV has now announced the premiere date for the controversial reality show. The 14th season of Bigg Boss, starring Salman Khan as the host, will go on air starting October 3. Here are more details on this.

Details Grand premiere planned for October 3 at 9 pm

In a fresh promo video posted to Colors's Instagram handle, Salman once again said that Bigg Boss is arriving to hit back at 2020. It was revealed that a "grand premiere" will be aired on October 3 at 9 pm. Thereafter, the series will be aired at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and 9 pm on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

Instagram Post You can check out the promo here

Delay Rains and quarantine rules had delayed 'BB 14'

Notably, Bigg Boss 14 was earlier set to premiere in September. However, it was postponed as heavy rains last month in Mumbai had obstructed repair works on the sets, reports said. The fact that all contestants shall remain in quarantine for a few days before entering the Bigg Boss house was also cited as a reason behind the delay.

Facilities All-new 'BB' house to feature mall, theater, spa and more

Further, it has been reported that the forthcoming instalment of Bigg Boss will feature many "pre-lockdown" luxuries such as going to the cinemas and eating out. The all-new Bigg Boss house will sport a mall, a mini theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner. Contestants will be allowed to enjoy these facilities after performing in certain tasks, reports added.

Participants Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and others to take part?