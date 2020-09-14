Ruby Rose won't be seen throwing in that sassy Batwoman suit anymore. However, that isn't stopping the CW to bring in a new Batwoman that can match toe-to-toe with the former night crusader. This time, the bat-girl will be a woman of color and there will be significant changes in her appearance to give a fresh start to this character in Season 2.

Character What's the real name of new Batwoman as per script?

Recently, the DC FanDome panel gave a long-pending list of clarifications to fans wanting to know what lies ahead for their favorite series after Rose left her role as Batwoman post completion of the first season. Showrunner Caroline Dries, present with other actors returning for the second season, maintained that Javicia Leslie will take it over from Rose as Ryan Wilder, the new Batwoman.

Hasty exit? Rose had announced her departure from the show in May

To recall, Rose had announced her exit from the show in May. She didn't clarify the reason immediately and had uploaded an emotional video on Instagram paying respect to her own stint as the first LGBTQ live-action superhero character. Months later, reports said long shooting hours and her return to the sets just days after a stunt injury were the prime reasons for exit.

Expectations "One of my biggest dreams is to become a superhero"

Like Rose, Javicia is also setting a benchmark in broadening racial scope for superhero characters as she plays the first Black Batwoman. "In May I did an interview and I said, 'Well one of my future goals and one of my biggest dreams is to become a superhero'... And then a month later I become the first black Batwoman," Javicia said in the panel.

Highlights And guess what, the batsuit will be upgraded as well!