Since ages, Bollywood has been peddling mediocre music and worthless item songs. So when one learns of a Sivamani-AR Rahman collaboration for a film, that information in itself sounds like music to ears. And when you start watching Atkan Chatkan on ZEE5, you do get back on the nostalgic trip to listen to those long-lost exhilarating melodies Bollywood has conveniently alienated itself from.

Team Who are the noteworthy cast and crew members?

Atkan Chatkan is a retelling of the meteoric rise of a poor musical prodigy. The film is produced by Vishakha Singh and AR Rahman, while Sivamani has composed all the tracks. The film starts with the protagonist Guddu, a reputed percussionist who gets a letter from his long-lost childhood friend and that makes him recall his tumultuous yet musical journey to fame. Flashback time!

Character Guddu slaps thighs to make music, dutiful toward his sister

The flashback starts with Guddu, then a tea-delivery boy who shuffles his legs and slaps his thighs to make beats when he is not delivering tea. He is innocent, dutiful toward his sister and fears their drunkard father, who spends Guddu's hard-earned money on alcohol. Guddu and his sister miss their mother, who supposedly left their father.

Script How does the protagonist find his calling?

But Guddu loves music. His innocence is taken for a toss by a few members of an orchestra band who lie to him about getting him a job he desperately wants just to be close to those musical instruments. He loses his livelihood unless one kind member of the same band introduces him to a scrap factory owner. Guddu builds his drumkit from refuse.

Direction Sivamani goes carefully rhythmic, narrative is percussion-heavy

Understandably, the film hinges on percussion. Sivamani goes carefully rhythmic, letting only the foot-tapping but easy drum rolls for Guddu, played by Chennai piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram, to replicate almost to perfection on screen. He bumps into beggar siblings Chuttan (Sachin Chaudhary) and Mithi (Tamanna Dipak), who act well. Guddu ropes in his disabled friend Madhav (Yash Rane) to complete their orchestra, 'Atkan Chatkan'.

Casting Lackluster performance by Lydian disappoints, co-star Sachin is promising

What stops you from appreciating the musical elements in the film is the lackluster performance by Lydian. This is a casting disaster, as it seems like director Shiv Hare went easy on a Telugu-speaking famous child musician who may have made it to the look test but remains dead-silent whenever it's his turn to emote on screen. But Sachin makes up really good.

Acting Guddu's teacher is played deftly by actor-lyricist Spruha Joshi

On the acting front, Guddu's teacher is played deftly by actor-lyricist Spruha Joshi, who brings out the dilemma between her personal struggle and the child orchestra's training. Amitriyaan Ami, on the other hand, shouts and often breaks his way hopelessly out of the menacing drunkard daddy role. The film mixes Abhimaan's plot with Udaan's chasing scene and Swades's Aahista Aahista vibe hastily and confusingly.

Analysis Our verdict: Light-headed, one-time watch; gets 3 out of 5