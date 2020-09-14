Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh consumed banned drugs, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty has told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during interrogation, ANI reports. Rhea, who is the prime accused in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case, has also named designer Simone Khambatta in her statement. Here are more details.

Details NCB probing drugs angle in Sushant's death

The NCB is investigating a drugs case related to Sushant's death by alleged suicide in June. Rhea had been dating Sushant for a year before his death, and was arrested for procuring banned substances. Her brother Showik, two staff members of Sushant, and two alleged drug peddlers were earlier arrested by the central anti-drug agency. In total, 16 people have been held thus far.

Do you know? Sara, Sushant were reportedly in a relationship

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, had made her acting debut opposite Sushant with the film Kedarnath in 2018. It has been reported that the two were earlier in a relationship and had also traveled to Thailand together.

Rhea Rhea, Showik will remain in judicial custody till September 22

Notably, Rhea, her brother, and the other accused have been booked under the Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The anti-drug agency has found that the accused had been procuring and paying for banned substances such as marijuana. They will remain in the judicial custody till September 22.

Details On Sunday, 6 people were arrested

In fact, on Sunday, NCB had arrested six more people in connection with this case. The accused have been identified as Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Fateh Ansari, and Karamjeet Singh Anand. One of them is an auto rickshaw driver, while another is a restaurant owner, reports said. However, till now no big name has surfaced in the probe.

SSR's death Sushant died in June. Rhea is prime accused in case

Sushant, aged 34, had died by alleged suicide on June 14. At the time, Mumbai Police had said the actor had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder for the past few months. However, his family said they were unaware about his mental illness, and filed a police complaint against Rhea, accusing her of mentally harassing Sushant and abetting his alleged suicide.

Do you know? CBI and ED are also probing the matter