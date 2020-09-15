Amadeus Cho isn't only one of the smartest people, but he is also one of the many Hulks of Marvel. This 'totally awesome' superhero has had quite a journey. From being a God's bestie to becoming the jade monster, his story is quite interesting. Here is everything you need to know about Marvel's newest Hulk, aka Mastermind Excello, Prince of Power, Iron Spider.

Genius test A simple intelligence test starts off Amadeus' journey

Cho, a Korean-American teenager takes the Excello genius test where he turns out to be the seventh smartest person on Earth, because of his hypermind (superhuman brain). However, this contest, designed by Pythagoras Dupree, was a way for the genius to find out better hyperminds and eliminate them. After an assassination attempt kills his parents, the original Hulk, Bruce Banner saves Cho.

Hercules Best friend of Hercules and the chosen Prince of Power

After his escape, Cho becomes Olympian God Hercules' best bud. With the Prince of Power Hercules' abilities and Amadeus' intellect, they form a power duo for many adventures, including World War Hulk. When Goddess Athena chooses Cho as the new Prince of Power after Hercules dies, Amadeus uses his new found powers to resurrect Hercules and returns the title to him. Best friends indeed!

Hulk Becoming the new 'Totally Awesome' Hulk

When the original Hulk, Bruce Banner, faces a dangerous amount of radiation that can drive him to kill countless innocent people, Amadeus uses special nanites to absorb Hulk's powers. With this, he becomes the new Hulk. With a (initial) better control on his anger, Amadeus becomes the totally awesome Hulk and joins forces with many heroes, and even becomes part of the Champions.

Abilities Capable of extraordinary calculations, solves problems on a quantum level

Along with the powers of Hulk, Amadeus has many other super abilities because of his hypermind. He is capable of extraordinary mental calculations and can see patterns that others can't, which allows him to solve problems on a quantum level. He also has an AI suit "Calvin", which gives him flight capability, augmented strength, and a protective energy field along with a universal translator.

Brawn Meet the newer version of Amadeus' Hulk, Brawn