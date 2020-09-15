Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 01:25 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
After parliamentarian and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan criticized all those who have been attacking Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at her.
The 33-year-old actor asked if the Samajwadi Party leader would have said the same things if it were her own children who were affected by the alleged drug abuse and bullying in the film industry.
Here's more on what she said.
In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death in June, Kangana slammed the film fraternity and blamed nepotism and bullying for the 34-year-old actor's alleged suicide.
She also called Bollywood a "gutter," and claimed that 99% of the film industry members are exposed to drugs.
Today, Bachchan criticized her remarks about the industry during a speech in the Rajya Sabha.
Bachchan gave a zero hour notice in Parliament over an alleged "conspiracy to defame film industry." She said, "People in entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter.' I completely disagree."
Responding to Bachchan's statement, Kangana, who slammed both Maharashtra government and the film industry after Sushant's death, tweeted, "Jaya ji, would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager (sic)."
"Would you say the same thing if Abhishek (Bachchan, actor) complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day?"
Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020
Earlier today, Bachchan (72) took on both Kangana and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over their remarks about Bollywood.
She said that the image of the entire industry is being tarnished because of "some people." "It is a shame," she added.
Kishan, also a popular actor of Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, had yesterday raised the issue of "drug menace" in the film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput, a rising Bollywood star, had died by alleged suicide in June.
The actor had been suffering from bipolar disorder, cops said. The CBI is investigating his death.
Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the central anti-drug agency, has held his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and a few others in connection with a drugs related to the late actor's death.
