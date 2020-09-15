After parliamentarian and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan criticized all those who have been attacking Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at her. The 33-year-old actor asked if the Samajwadi Party leader would have said the same things if it were her own children who were affected by the alleged drug abuse and bullying in the film industry. Here's more on what she said.

Backstory Earlier, Kangana had slammed Bollywood, called it a "gutter"

In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death in June, Kangana slammed the film fraternity and blamed nepotism and bullying for the 34-year-old actor's alleged suicide. She also called Bollywood a "gutter," and claimed that 99% of the film industry members are exposed to drugs. Today, Bachchan criticized her remarks about the industry during a speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Quote Conspiracy to defame film industry, Bachchan said today

Bachchan gave a zero hour notice in Parliament over an alleged "conspiracy to defame film industry." She said, "People in entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter.' I completely disagree."

Reaction "What if Abhishek was found hanging one day?"

Responding to Bachchan's statement, Kangana, who slammed both Maharashtra government and the film industry after Sushant's death, tweeted, "Jaya ji, would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager (sic)." "Would you say the same thing if Abhishek (Bachchan, actor) complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day?"

Twitter Post You can read Kangana's tweet here

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Speech Bachchan said film fraternity's image is being tarnished

Earlier today, Bachchan (72) took on both Kangana and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over their remarks about Bollywood. She said that the image of the entire industry is being tarnished because of "some people." "It is a shame," she added. Kishan, also a popular actor of Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, had yesterday raised the issue of "drug menace" in the film industry.

Case NCB is probing a drugs case related to Sushant's death