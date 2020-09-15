Celebrity author JK Rowling has got embroiled in another controversy, this time surrounding the content of one of her latest books. Under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, Rowling released the latest venture in the Cormoran Strike series titled Troubled Blood. However, when one review highlighted her focus on a transvestite killer, it was heavily circulated and became the moot point of a severe backlash.

Context 'Troubled Blood' centers on the murder investigation of a woman

The plot of Troubled Blood centers on the murder investigation of a woman. The crime happened in 1974 and the killer is still on the run. He is believed to dress up as a woman when he kills. While the portrayal of a criminal and his methods of crime might not have insulted the community, people seemingly were offended by the plot.

Review Hatred started after 'The Telegraph' published the book review

The hatred started after Jake Kerridge of The Telegraph published an early review. He wrote, "The meat of the book is the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer. One wonders what critics will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress."

Reactions Some slammed the author, some claimed the plot was copied

It took no time for keyboard warriors across different social media platforms to jump the gun and use this piece of commentary against the author to target her book in the light of her previous stances over the transgender community. Meanwhile, some asked her to stop using the pseudonym and "stand by convictions," while others claimed it was the story of Ace Ventura rewritten.

Twitter Post I think we've had enough of your nonsense, says one

@jk_rowling seems we now have proof that you’re confusing truth with fiction. Troubled Blood is the reason you’ve been doing all your “research” on trans people? I think we’ve had enough of your nonsense. #nothankstroubledblood #TransLivesMatter — lily cuellar (@lilcuellar) September 15, 2020

Criticism Celebrities divided in their opinion; 'Harry Potter's Hagrid defends Rowling