Ryan Reynolds, who recently resumed shooting for Red Notice, has learned the lesson of "having a taste of his own medicine," the hard way. This time, the Deadpool star got owned by none other than his wife on social media when he tried to seem extra-large cute and funny at the same time while posting a birthday wish for their pet dog.

Instagram Ryan was his usual cocky self while wishing his pooch

The actor was his usual self as he took to Instagram to post a picture of his pet dog, Baxter. In his witty caption, he explained why he'd suck at baking a cake for the pooch. "Happy Birthday, Bax. I'd bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you're a dog. Everything I bake is poison," he wrote.

Instagram Post "I'd bake you a cake, but it would kill you"

Oops! And then he was busted, but not by Hugh Jackman

And then it was trolling time! But it was not Hugh Jackman. It was his gorgeous and equally witty wife Blake Lively. She pointed out how the dog probably is getting far more attention than she did on her birthday this year. "This is almost as sweet as the birthday post you did for me this year," Lively cheekily wrote.

Response He didn't wish her, but he baked her a cake

Ryan quickly jumped in his defense and replied to her saying, "I baked you a cake," which Bax (fortunately?) didn't get. It seems that his apology was accepted by over 71K crazy fans. And yes Ryan did bake her a cake on August 25, Lively's birthday, a picture of which was shared by her. The couple, married in 2012, has three daughters.

Details Online trolling is not a new arena for Ryan