These are the times when Chris Evans probably wished his fans stayed less active online. What was a funny family gaming experience over the weekend has turned out to be a facepalming situation as the star recently exposed his assets, albeit mistakenly. However, he smartly turned that into an opportunity urging people to vote on November 3, the date of United States presidential elections.

Context Evans was playing a game with his family

It so happened that Evans was playing a game with his family and unknowingly uploaded a video on Instagram which contained that snafu. The video, which was deleted shortly afterwards, had the camera rolling over and accidentally captured someone's private assets. It also had Cap's face with a text, suggesting the person to cover up his "thing." That's enough to drive the Internet crazy.

Memes What did the leak lead to online?

Although Evans realized his mistake and deleted it quickly, the damage was already done as fans all over the media sat up to the chance of making some really funny memes with the screengrab. They were sweet enough to not use that particular moment of embarrassment in their memes but his Marvel colleagues got a whiff of it already. The real fun began then.

Commentary Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo's "Silver Lining" tweet left us in splits

Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk guy, was the first to drop the bomb on with his "silver lining" tweet. ".@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See...silver lining." However, it was Evans's brother Scott's tweet that nailed it. "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?" he wrote.

How? But it was Captain America who won in the end!

But after all these, it was Captain America's crisis management skills that won the day! He came out candid with his admission in a way that nobody thought would generate so much of appreciation. Using his virtual goof-up as a precedence to insist people of America to vote on November 3, he wrote: "Now that I have your attention...Vote Nov 3rd!!!"

Twitter Post This is how Evans used the leak to promote voting