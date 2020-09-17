Since the time Loki accidentally created the Avengers, Earth's mightiest heroes have gone through many structural changes. Not only did their enemies and threats kept growing, but many superheroes joined as well as left the group. While we know the famous Avengers- Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, thanks to MCU, there are many hidden gems in the entire timeline.

Wasp Wasp: Janet van Dyne named the group, founded the Avengers

It is disrespectful that Janet van Dyne (Wasp) doesn't get enough attention even though she was the one who named the group. Genetically altered by Dr. Hank Pym (original Ant-Man), Wasp can manipulate her size, fly at rapid speeds, and fire bio-electric energy stings. Throughout the years, she may have left and rejoined the Avengers many times, but she has always been an ally.

War Machine War Machine: James Rhodes is more than Tony Stark's BFF

At least from the movies, we know that Lieutenant Colonel James Rhodes is Tony Stark's best friend. With him becoming the War Machine, Rhodes is so much more than a sidekick. He is proficient in military strategies, unlike the other super-powered individuals. While the armor gives him weapons and superhuman abilities, his army training enables him to make difficult decisions during battles.

Spectrum Monica Rambeau: The second Captain Marvel, will appear on 'WandaVision'

Now known as Spectrum, Monica Rambeau previously, became Captain Marvel- before Carol Danvers and after Mar-Vell. Seen as one of the most powerful creatures, she also became the chairman of Avengers before leaving the team. Even with her energy manipulating powers and the ability to move faster than light, she is an underrated Avenger. Fortunately, we will see her soon on WandaVision (Disney+).

Shang-Chi Shang-Chi: The master of Kung-Fu, some credit is due