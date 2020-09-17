Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for upcoming movie Evil Eye. The horror thriller has been produced by Jason Blum of the famed Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed Purple Pebble Pictures. The two-minute-long trailer clip was dropped on Thursday, and it looks captivating, to say the least. Here's more on this.

Trailer A blossoming romance takes an awry turn

The trailer opens to a young woman, Pallavi, who seems to have found a great partner in Sandeep. However, things take an awry turn when her mother gets convinced that the man has a mysterious connection with her own troubled past. Will she be able to prove it to her daughter or be consumed by the obsession, is what the film seeks to answer.

Details 'You should always listen to your mother'

The movie is based on an Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar. An official caption from Prime Video read, "Evil Eye reinforces the lesson that you should always listen to your mother." For the unversed, Blumhouse Productions has previously produced popular horror movies such as Split and Get Out, while Priyanka's PPP has bankrolled films like Ventilator and The Sky Is Pink.

Film 'Evil Eye' will be out on October 13

Evil Eye has been executive-produced by Jason Blum and Priyanka, along with Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin. Directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, the film stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White, among others. It will start streaming on Prime Video from October 13.

