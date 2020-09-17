Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against filmmaker Karan Johar and several other Bollywood celebrities over an old party video. He has alleged that drugs were used by those who attended the said party. The allegation comes as the Narcotics Control Bureau continues to probe a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Here are more details.

Details Sirsa met NCB chief earlier this week

On Tuesday, Sirsa had met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana in Delhi for the submission of his complaint. "That party video must be investigated into," he had tweeted, while sharing a copy of the complaint. Actors Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan have also been named in the complaint.

Twitter Post You can read Sirsa's tweet here

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation action against film Producer @karanjohar others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

Details Sirsa claimed the actors consumed drugs at the party

Sirsa said, in the complaint, that these celebrities should be investigated for "consumption, possession, and allowing premises to be used for commission of offenses." He claimed that the actors were "consuming drugs" at the party. The video, however, doesn't explicitly show anyone consuming drugs. The politician wants them to be probed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Quote "KJo will soon have Koffee with NCB"

Earlier today, Sirsa hinted that Johar and others could soon be called by NCB for interrogation. He tweeted, "Soon, Karan Johar will have 'Koffee with NCB' where the deepest and darkest secrets of 'Koke with Karan' will be uncovered (sic)."

Denial Johar had earlier denied the allegation

The video in question was heavily circulated last year. Johar had, at that time, denied the allegation that drugs were used at the gathering. He had said, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time...Would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all?"

Case Meanwhile, NCB held Rhea Chakraborty, others in drugs case