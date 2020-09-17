Actor Rakul Preet Singh has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging a "media trial" over reports that she was named by arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty among those in Bollywood who consumed drugs. The court has since sought the central government's response in the matter. Notably, investigation into a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently underway.

Plea Reports in contravention with Ministry's guidelines: Rakul

In the petition, the 29-year-old actor has said that media reports have been connecting her to this case despite Rhea retracting from her original statement to the drug agency in which she had allegedly named her. Such reports were being run in contravention with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's guidelines, Rakul, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, has claimed in the petition.

Action Notices issued to Ministry, NBA, and Press Council

The High Court has since issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and the Press Council of India, seeking their stance on the actor's petition. It also hoped that, "Media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, program code and various guidelines...while making any reports with regard to the petitioner."

Reports The matter will next be heard on October 15

It was recently reported that actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were named by Rhea in her statement to the NCB. In fact, names of designer Simone Khambatta, publicist Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had also surfaced. The court has now asked the authorities to treat this plea as a representation and take a decision before October 15.

Case NCB held Rhea, her brother and others in drugs case