Vineet Korpal, better known as Dj Vin, a producer and DJ from Toronto, Canada, has added another profession under his belt. He has now become an author. He recently released a book titled How to Overcome a Pandemic as a Musical Artist where Dj Vin shares his personal experiences and provides tips on how to handle the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis as an artist.

As we all know, the ongoing pandemic has been devastating for musicians across the globe. The mandatory quarantine and rigid bans on large gatherings has caused financial and emotional hardships for many artists. To help them out through this difficult time, Dj Vin narrated about his life in the book and also provided tips on how to succeed during a global viral outbreak.

The book, written and published independently by Dj Vin, begins with his upbringing and what led to his eventual desire to pursue music. He also mentions his fellow artist Princely, detailing how the two met and became musical partners. Having amassed over 250,000 streams on Spotify alone thus far in 2020, this book is a must read for every struggling musical artist.

