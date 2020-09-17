The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will submit its final report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case next week. A special team of forensic experts from the top medical institute was constituted last month, on request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). CBI is probing the death of the 34-year-old actor, who died by alleged suicide in June. Here's more.

Details The report shall not be made public

The Medical Board, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, will submit a "conclusive report" next week. However, the report is unlikely to be made public, as the matter is still being investigated. "Medical Board's opinion will be given to CBI next week. I hope it will be conclusive without any doubts. Reports can't be shared since the matter is subjudice," Dr. Gupta told ANI.

Meeting CBI team will meet the doctors next week

It was recently reported that the final medical report will throw light on the homicide theory in this case. Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI, that has been probing Sushant's death, has returned to Delhi. The team will next week hold a meeting with the AIIMS forensic team, according to reports.

Death Earlier, autopsy report had ruled out foul play

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police had said it was suicide. The actor's autopsy report had ruled out foul play and termed the cause of death as "asphyxia due to hanging." His family, however, has accused the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.

Probe Meanwhile, NCB held Rhea and others in drugs case