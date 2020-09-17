The indisputable Queen of Pop, Madonna, is making and co-writing her biopic. The Papa Don't Preach singer has broken all barriers (as she always does) of creativity and is going behind the camera to narrate her journey to superstardom. Her social media profiles are abuzz with teasers of this project that is being co-scripted by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody of Juno and Jennifer's Body fame.

Crew It's a reunion of sorts for Madonna, producer Amy Pascal

Cody will assist Madonna in writing this movie. Former Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal, who produced Madonna-starrer A League of Their Own in 1992, is backing the film. "I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna (Langley) and our partners at Universal," the business executive told the press.

Expectations "Essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life"

It's no wonder that Madonna will pour her heart out in this film. "Music has kept me going...There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life," said the 62-year-old. However, we still don't know who will play the Pop Queen in this film.

Twitter She's having all the fun during the script writing sessions

Meanwhile, the crooner is having all the fun during the script writing sessions. In a video tweet we see her relaxing on a white couch and breaking into her electrifying voice impulsively, while discussing the script with Cody, who is sitting beside her. She jokes about writer's block and when the script hits 100 pages, Madonna exclaims, "And I've so much more to tell!"

Twitter Post Artists are here to Disturb the peace, captions Madonna cheekily

Filmography Madonna directed her first film in 2008, next in 2011