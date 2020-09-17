-
17 Sep 2020
Madonna to direct her biopic, co-write with Diablo Cody
The indisputable Queen of Pop, Madonna, is making and co-writing her biopic.
The Papa Don't Preach singer has broken all barriers (as she always does) of creativity and is going behind the camera to narrate her journey to superstardom.
Her social media profiles are abuzz with teasers of this project that is being co-scripted by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody of Juno and Jennifer's Body fame.
Crew
It's a reunion of sorts for Madonna, producer Amy Pascal
Cody will assist Madonna in writing this movie.
Former Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal, who produced Madonna-starrer A League of Their Own in 1992, is backing the film.
"I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna (Langley) and our partners at Universal," the business executive told the press.
Expectations
"Essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life"
It's no wonder that Madonna will pour her heart out in this film.
"Music has kept me going...There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life," said the 62-year-old.
However, we still don't know who will play the Pop Queen in this film.
She's having all the fun during the script writing sessions
Meanwhile, the crooner is having all the fun during the script writing sessions.
In a video tweet we see her relaxing on a white couch and breaking into her electrifying voice impulsively, while discussing the script with Cody, who is sitting beside her.
She jokes about writer's block and when the script hits 100 pages, Madonna exclaims, "And I've so much more to tell!"
Artists are here to Disturb the peace, captions Madonna cheekily
Filmography
Madonna directed her first film in 2008, next in 2011
In 2008, Madonna directed Filth and Wisdom, a British comedy-drama.
She went on to direct period drama W.E. three years later.
The icon started her film career with the 1979 feature film A Certain Sacrifice.
The film was released in 1985 at a time when her second studio album Like a Virgin was also released.
Her latest album Madame X has earned critical acclaims.