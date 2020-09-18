Comic books take us to a magical universe with many mystical objects and people. And Marvel is no different. Since the very beginning, Marvel comics have shown us many powerful items that can change the entire course of a story and are capable of creating major events in the timeline. Without further ado, we present to you, the most powerful artifacts in Marvel Universe.

Enchanted hammers The many enchanted hammers including Mjolnir

Apart from Mjolnir, Marvel has many other enchanted hammers. Meet Stormbreaker, Thunderstrike, Manbreaker, Soulbreaker, Oceanbreaker, Worldbreaker, Faithbreaker, Stonebreaker, and Willbreaker. While Mjolnir, Thunderstrike and Stormbreaker give the bearer all powers of Thor, the other hammers not only empower the user, but also enhance their selfishness, paranoia, and other dangerous traits. These hammers were given to various villains by Odin's brother Cul, to attack Asgard.

Ten rings Mandarin's Ten Rings of Power were initially a power source

Before Mandarin modified them, the Ten Rings of Power were the power source of the Axonn-Karr aliens' interstellar craft's engines. The Mandarin modified these into rings with unique powers that can separately and together, wreck havoc. The powers include ice blasts, lightning bolts, fire, gravity creation, matter rearrangement, concussive blasts, vortex creation, disintegration beams, mind control, and the creation of absolute darkness.

Cosmic cube Cosmic Cube: One of Marvel's earliest and most popular artifacts

Cosmic Cube is one of Marvel's earliest and most popular artifacts. We have seen it in many MCU movies as Tesseract. Created by Red Skull, Cosmic Cube has immense powers. Whoever wields it, has the ability to reshape reality that makes the impossible, possible. From raising mountains, opening of dimensional portals, to transforming your enemies, every imagination can be brought into reality through this.

Infinity items Infinity gems and Gauntlet make the wearer an omnipotent being

Infinity gems attached to the Infinity Gauntlet disintegrated people in Avengers: Infinity War. So, of course these are powerful. Some of the most powerful artifacts in the universe, these gems allow the owner to have extreme control over time, space, reality, mind, power, and soul. When all six are wielded together, often with the help of the gauntlet, the bearer becomes omnipotent.

The unbeatable Marvel's most powerful artifact? The Heart of the Universe