Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead inside a washroom at her residence late on Thursday night in Kolkata. She was 63. The police has said they found no foul play during the preliminary investigation. The body, however, has been sent for autopsy, and will be handed over to the family later today. May her soul rest in peace.

Details Her body was discovered around 11:30 pm on Thursday

According to the police's statement, Datta's body was found in the washroom of her house in Kolkata's posh Broad Street area at around 11:30 pm on Thursday. After discovering the body, family members had called up their physician, who then advised them to inform the cops. Reportedly, the doctors initially diagnosed stroke as the reason of her death.

Details Police filed a case of an unnatural death

Datta's son Amalin said he had last seen his mother on Wednesday. "I did not see her throughout Thursday. I thought she was busy and had gone out for work. It is nothing unusual. Both of us remain so busy that we don't get to meet every day," Amalin, also a fashion designer, reportedly said. Police has registered a case of an unnatural death.

Information Datta studied at the Calcutta University

Datta is the daughter of celebrated Bengali poet, Ajit Datta. She did her graduation from the Presidency College and then completed her Master's degree in Philosophy from the Calcutta University.

Work Datta's designs were worn by stars like Vidya Balan

Datta was known for designing ethnic wear for men. Her label became popular for its blend of modernity in fabric as well as vibrancy in color. She had also set up her own brand Shunyaa, that has outlets across Kolkata. A known face in fashion shows in the city, Datta's designs have been worn by Vidya Balan and many other stars.

Reactions "Forever immortal": Many stars mourned the loss

Many from the Bengali entertainment and film industry mourned the loss. Singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, and actors Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Maitra expressed grief on social media. Maitra penned on Twitter, "Sharbari di...I don't know what to say. I am too shocked to even react to this...Forever Immortal in the history of fashion (sic)."

Twitter Post "You will be remembered"