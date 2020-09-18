Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Kangana Ranaut, who were once close friends, spent a good part of yesterday launching attacks at each other on Twitter. After the 33-year-old actor claimed to be a true-blue nationalist, Anurag sarcastically advised her to go and fight China at the border. In response, Kangana gave the latter a lesson in metaphors. Here's more on this.

Details I am a warrior, live with self-respect: Kangana

Yesterday morning, Kangana put out a tweet, saying she lives with self-respect and cannot bow down to the enemies. She wrote, "I am a warrior. I can allow my head to be severed, but won't bow it. I will always raise my voice for the honor of my nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist (sic)."

Response "Only you can save us, sister"

Reacting to the actor's tweet, Anurag took a dig at her, and "advised" her to go and fight China at the border. "Only you can save us, sister -- the one true 'Manikarnika.' Take four or five people with you and fight China. See how far inside our territory they've come...The LAC isn't too far from your house. Go, our tigress. Jai Hind."

Twitter Post You can read their tweets here

बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

Tweet Kangana then asked the director how he turned "stupid"

Thereafter, Kangana, who never fails to hit back, asked the 48-year-old director how he turned so "stupid," as to start taking metaphors literally. "How have you become so stupid? You were quite clever when we used to be friends," she wrote. She added if she were to fight China, Anurag should head to the next Olympics as the country needs gold medals.

Twitter Post Your whole life has become a metaphor, Anurag replied

तेरी ज़िंदगी ही अब metaphor हो गयी है बहन।हर कही बात भी metaphor है।हर इल्ज़ाम metaphor है। इतना metaphor दे मारा है तुमने Twitter पे कि जनता,बेरोज़गारी generator को तुम्हारा dialogue राइटर कहने लग गयी है।जब की मुझसे अच्छा कोई नहीं जानता तुम कितना अच्छा improvise करती हो। https://t.co/1ibyhRfhks — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

Controversy Earlier, Anurag had criticized Kangana for her opinions

In fact, Anurag had recently criticized Kangana, while accepting they were once close friends. On Twitter, he said he does not recognize new version of the actor. He added he does not know the Kangana who abuses her directors, sits in edits, and chops the roles of her co-stars. "By not showing the mirror to Kangana, you are finishing her. She is talking nonsense."

Quote He also said he was ready to apologize to Kangana