Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the small screen with the beloved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The latest and 12th season of KBC will premiere on Sony TV on September 28, according to reports. Starting from that date, the show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Here are more details on this.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain a safe environment, there shall be no live audience on KBC 12. In fact, Bachchan had last month resumed shooting for the game show, after having recovered from the fatal virus. Bachchan had contracted the coronavirus in July, and recovered from it in early August.

Notably, strict protocols are being followed during the filming of KBC 12. The contestants who were shortlisted for the "fastest finger first" round had to self-quarantine at a hotel before they were allowed to enter the set, as per a report in The Indian Express. Bachchan had also shared pictures from the set, that showed many crew members wearing PPE kits.

Big B has been teasing fans about KBC's upcoming season on his blog post. The 77-year-old also mentioned he shoots for the show for 12-14 hours a day. Interestingly, this season marks two decades of his association with the show, that had commenced in 2000. He has hosted all seasons so far, except the third one, that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

T 3660 -

जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ,

मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ ,



ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को

संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony को



शुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं

स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं ~ ab



( BPMishr se prabhavit) pic.twitter.com/r3C8ZlYTKS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 15, 2020

