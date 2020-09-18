Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse manager has claimed that his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty controlled the finances, and that the late actor was once furious about her expenses. He also said that he always saw Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty "intoxicated." Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June. Rhea and Showik are currently in prison over a drugs case related to his death.

Details Rhea handled all the expenses, he said

In a recent interaction with Republic TV, the manager, who looked after the property in Pawna for two years, said, "After Rhea came in, their island trips increased. Rhea handled all the expenses and Rajat (Sushant's former accountant) once told me that money is being withdrawn from Sushant's account." "Also, Sushant was once furious when he got to know about Rhea's expenses," he added.

Details He said Rhea's family also visited the farmhouse

The manager added that Rhea used to visit with Sushant, and the two had last year celebrated her birthday in July at the farmhouse. "Last year on the July 8 when it was Rhea's birthday, one day before the birthday I saw her family. I saw Rhea's mom and dad, her brother Showik, and a girl with Showik," he told the publication.

Death Sushant died in June. Rhea is the main accused

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said he died by suicide and had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder. The actor's family, however, denied claims of his mental illness and filed a complaint against Rhea, accusing her of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money and driving him to suicide.

Case Rhea, Showik to remain in judicial custody till September 22

On a related note, Rhea, Showik and two staff members of Sushant have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drugs case related to Sushant's death. They will remain in judicial custody until September 22. Meanwhile, CBI is investigating the circumstances that led to the actor's death, while Enforcement Directorate is probing a related money laundering case.

Developments AIIMS team to submit final report next week