Actor Kate Winslet recently said that she "regrets" working with veteran filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, both of whom have been named in the #MeToo movement. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Titanic actor admitted being wrong about her notions about them. "It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard. It's f*****g disgraceful," said Kate.

Details The interview was about her latest film 'Ammonite'

The interview was meandering around her latest film Ammonite, where she plays Mary Anning, the palaeontologist known for her Jurassic fossil collection. The film deals with her relationship with geologist Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan). Speaking about normalization of LGBTQ bonds as seen in recent times, Kate highlighted the stereotypes she had faced in her first film Heavenly Creatures, which dealt with a lesbian relationship.

Details Kate faced harassment while filming 'Heavenly Creatures' intimate scene

"When I did an intimate scene on Heavenly Creatures, they were a lovely crew of people and they were so kind to myself and Melanie [Lynskey]." "But one of the camera boys—as we were lining up a shot, and we're both in our little undies, naked from the waist up—I heard him say to someone else, "Well, I guess it's hard-dicks day, boys."

Interview "What the f*** was I doing working with Allen, Polanski?"

When asked if such stereotypes make her want to rethink her past career decisions, Kate talked about the two filmmakers and how the industry has turned out to be for them. "It's like, what the f*** was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard," she wondered.

Perspective "These individuals have been feted and praised for decades"

When asked about the exact moment she realized working with Allen was not a good idea, Kate said that it happened when she "was doing press for Wonder Wheel." "These individuals have been feted for decades. And so, it was presented to actors that these were OK to work with. But now, of course, I feel 'I shouldn't have done,'" Kate asserted.

Information Kate worked with Allen in 'Wonder Wheel,' a 2017 film