Late celebrity manager Disha Salian's friend, Amit Tuli, has said she did not have any suicidal tendencies and was "doing fine." He added that the people present at the alleged party that took place before her death should be questioned and her phone be examined. Disha had passed away on June 8. Here are more details on this.

Backstory Both Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput died in June

On June 8, Disha (28), who had formerly managed late Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of an apartment in Mumbai. Barely a week after that, Sushant (34) was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. Several media reports and conspiracy theories have since linked their untimely deaths. However, the families have denied any connection.

Interview Had last spoken to Disha in May, friend said

Now, in a fresh interaction with Republic TV, Amit revealed he had last spoken to Disha in May. He said they had talked about work assignments and that the late celebrity manager was doing fine at the time. "Like normally when I asked her, she said she is fine and all. There were no such signs (sic)," he told the publication.

Details 'She was very normal, couldn't die by suicide'

Amit said he and Disha had met several times to discuss work during the making of 2019 film Chhichhore. Disha managed the work of actor Varun Sharma, who featured in the movie. "She was very normal. I did not think that she should make a decision to commit suicide. She was a very nice and positive person," he added.

Statement They should examine her phone, he added

Further, Amit said that the people present at the party that took place before Disha's death should be questioned. He opined her phone should be examined for any pictures taken before her death. "The people in the meeting should be questioned. They can tell the real story. Nobody was able to digest the fact she committed suicide because there was no note or anything."

Information Meanwhile, Mumbai Police says Disha didn't call the cops

Meanwhile, contrary to various reports, Mumbai Police has clarified that the last call made from Disha's phone was to a friend and not to the police emergency number. "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claim that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false," a Mumbai Police official told media.

