Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a plan to set up the country's "biggest" film city in the state's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The GB Nagar includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. The CM has asked officials to find a suitable land in or around Noida for the ambitious project. Here are more details on this.

Statement "The biggest, most beautiful film city of country"

An official government statement maintains, "The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddha Nagar." "He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan (in this regard)."

Details Decision announced during key review meeting

The decision was announced during a key meeting to review development projects in the Meerut division, that comprises the districts of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The meeting, held via video conferencing, also marked the attendance of several public representatives, senior officials, Union Minister General VK Singh (retired), and UP Minister of State for Health Atul Garg.

Film city A popular film city operates from Noida Sector 16-A

It should be noted that Noida already houses a popular film city in the city's Sector 16-A area. It was set up by Sandeep Marwah in 1988. Due to its proximity to New Delhi, the film city is home to a large number of private broadcasting and news organizations. It is popular for filming television serials, news and other entertainment or educational programs.

