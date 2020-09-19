-
19 Sep 2020
'Bigg Boss 14': Leaked pictures showcase grand, colorful house
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
-
Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss 14, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.
To add to their excitement, some pictures from the all-new Bigg Boss house have gotten "leaked" and are doing the rounds on social media.
A fan page of the show shared the images of the house, that looks grander and even more colorful.
Here's more.
-
-
Details
The new house is glamorous and vibrant
-
The pictures give us the first glimpse at the new house's bedroom, living area and the garden area.
One can see a number of low beds draped in pink and orange sheets.
Meanwhile, there sits a large, silver colored couch in the living area.
The walls are decorated with mosaic glass art and there are a few chandeliers covered with colors of the rainbow.
-
Instagram Post
Take a look at the bedroom
-
-
Instagram Post
Huge is the word for that new sofa!
-
-
Features
'BB 14' to premiere on October 3
-
Bigg Boss 14 is set to start airing from October 3.
Colors TV said a "grand premiere" will take place that day at 9 pm.
Thereafter, it will be aired at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and 9 pm on weekends.
The show was earlier postponed for a month as heavy rains last month in Mumbai had obstructed repair works on the sets.
-
Features
New 'BB' house features mall, theater, spa and more
-
According to reports, the upcoming instalment of Bigg Boss will feature certain "pre-lockdown" luxuries such as going to the cinemas and eating out.
The new Bigg Boss house will sport a mall, a mini theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner.
Contestants will be allowed to enjoy these facilities after performing in certain tasks, reports added.
-
Participants
Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and others may take part
-
Popular television celebrities such as Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, and Naagin actor Nia Sharma have reportedly been approached for participation by the Bigg Boss 14 makers.
Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Vivian Dsena, Nikki Tamboli, and Ribbu Mehra will also reportedly take part.
All contestants shall remain in quarantine before entering the Bigg Boss house.
However, no official confirmation has been made yet.
-
Information
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan will also be seen
-
It has been reported that some of most popular former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Monalisa will also be a part of this season. They will have certain special powers and will also join Salman for the premiere episode.