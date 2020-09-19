Last updated on Sep 19, 2020, 07:56 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Popular dancer and actor Kishore Shetty was on Saturday arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru Police for possession of drugs.
30-year-old Kishore was nabbed along with one Aqeel Nausheel (28), for possessing MDMA - Methylenedioxymethamphetamine.
Also known as ecstasy or molly, MDMA is a banned drug often used for recreational purposes.
Here are more details on this.
A trained dancer and choreographer, Kishore was one of the contestants on popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. He was also a part of Remo D'Souza's 2013 Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.
Kishore and Nausheel had bought the drugs from Mumbai and were trying to sell it in Karnataka's Mangalore city, Mangaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed.
"The CCB police arrested the accused (Kishore Shetty and Aqeel Nausheel) this morning. They had brought the drugs from Mumbai and were trying to sell it in Mangaluru," he added.
According to reports, Nausheel was earlier working abroad as a safety officer.
He had returned to India one year ago, and began selling MDMA in Mangaluru. It was usually brought from Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Kishore had been involved in selling of MDMA in exchange of money.
The cops have seized MDMA, a Bajaj Discover motorcycle and two mobile phones from the two accused.
Kishore and Nausheel have been arrested on the charges of consumption and peddling of drugs.
A case has since been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and all aspects are being looked into.
Cops will also likely probe the case's connection to Mumbai and track the complete route through which drugs were transported.
This development has come at a time when a high-profile drugs case, involving popular Kannada actors, is being probed.
The CCB has so far held actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and a few others in the case.
The current drug scandal surfaced after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at the residences of three drug peddlers in Bengaluru last month.
