Popular dancer and actor Kishore Shetty was on Saturday arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru Police for possession of drugs. 30-year-old Kishore was nabbed along with one Aqeel Nausheel (28), for possessing MDMA - Methylenedioxymethamphetamine. Also known as ecstasy or molly, MDMA is a banned drug often used for recreational purposes. Here are more details on this.

Information Who is Kishore Shetty?

A trained dancer and choreographer, Kishore was one of the contestants on popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. He was also a part of Remo D'Souza's 2013 Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

Details Drugs were bought from Mumbai, being sold in Mangaluru

Kishore and Nausheel had bought the drugs from Mumbai and were trying to sell it in Karnataka's Mangalore city, Mangaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed. "The CCB police arrested the accused (Kishore Shetty and Aqeel Nausheel) this morning. They had brought the drugs from Mumbai and were trying to sell it in Mangaluru," he added.

Details MDMA, motorbike, and mobile phones seized by police

According to reports, Nausheel was earlier working abroad as a safety officer. He had returned to India one year ago, and began selling MDMA in Mangaluru. It was usually brought from Mumbai and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Kishore had been involved in selling of MDMA in exchange of money. The cops have seized MDMA, a Bajaj Discover motorcycle and two mobile phones from the two accused.

Action Case filed under NDPS Act, 1985

Kishore and Nausheel have been arrested on the charges of consumption and peddling of drugs. A case has since been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and all aspects are being looked into. Cops will also likely probe the case's connection to Mumbai and track the complete route through which drugs were transported.

Scandal A high-profile drugs case being probed in Karnataka