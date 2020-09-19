We know that the Emmys 2020 is going to be held virtually, thanks to the sweeping high-risk zones Coronavirus has created out of seemingly every habitable landscape in the world. We also know that the organizers are doing whatever it takes to make the virtual ceremony as live as possible. What we don't know is how one will accept the award after the announcement.

Revelation ABC Network announced this stunning development on Friday

News has it that some celebrities may expect visits from trophy presenters this time. These presenters will be clad in a stylish and safe hazmat suit that is going to act as a protective shield between the presenter and the recipient of the award. ABC Network, which will present the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this year, announced this development on Friday.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmys, for the third time

The telecast on Sunday, produced by Done+Dusted, will show host Jimmy Kimmel talking only to the camera as they roll in on him at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. Kimmel, who will host the ceremony for the third time now, had insisted that he goes live even if the celebrities stay holed up in their residences. But, then he has trophies to deliver!

Trivia "From category to category, it's going to change"

That's where this hazmat suit comes in. The announcements of winners will be synchronized with the arrival of the presenters. Talking about this, executive producer Reggie Hudlin had pointed out, "From category to category, it's going to change. Some of them may not work, but we said, 'Let's just experiment and have the audience a little more on the edge of their seats.'"

Creation and design Katja Cahill, the go-to designer for Emmys, has designed it