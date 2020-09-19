Reliving a comedy to raise funds for COVID-19 is a great idea. And when it brings together several top stars, it just doubles the fun! Recently, stars like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel and Ray Liotta reenacted the 1982 drama Fast Times At Ridgemont High. The hour-long table-read was hosted by Dane Cook.

Cause It was streamed on FB page of Sean Penn's NGO

The event was streamed on the Facebook page of actor Sean Penn's Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), Reform Alliance and LiveXLive. It had Freeman narrating the table read that consisted of several key scenes from the film. His breezy yet firm diction balanced all the comic elements in the stream that generated over 4mn online views and over $135k as charitable fund.

Scenes Highlight: Pitt-Aniston sharing screen space after 15 years of divorce

The biggest highlight of the fundraiser was however watching Aniston and Pitt share the same screen space and also exchange some steamy dialogues that almost got Freeman to say, "Lord, have mercy." Little wonder that such a professional delivery even after 15 years of their marriage calling off was a wonderful treat to the viewers. There were other stars too who made it fantastic.

Performances Matthew McConaughey gave a splendid performance, LaBeouf rocked too

Matthew McConaughey carried out a splendid portrayal of Mike Damone from the movie. There was a funny conversation with Damone and Mark 'Rat' Ratner, played by Cook, in which Damone was giving Ratner his precious 5-point dating plan. Matthew's delivery elicited a few giggles from Aniston immediately. Another gem-of-a-performance was by LaBeouf, who played the lead character of Jeff Spicoli.

Details Shia LaBeouf left everyone in splits with his performance