DC has a plethora of superpowered characters: Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman are just the tip of the iceberg. However, when faced with larger than life threats, even these characters and other normal humans without powers like Batman, resort to specially powered suits. The following suits, usually seen in big battles, are considered the most powerful battle suits in DC.

A mech-suit for Batman's Fenrir contingency, the Justice Buster Armor is used in Batman: Endgame to take down the entire Justice League when Joker warps their brains. The suit is designed to defeat superheroes by targeting their vulnerability. For example, it has hyper-fast servers to process information and act faster than the Flash, plasma shields to deflect the heat-vision of Superman and much more.

After years of conspiracies to kill Superman via others, Lex Luthor decides to take the matter in his own hands and creates his warsuit. Even with many variations, its common objective is to fight Superman with equal strength. The suit also has rocket thrusters in the boots for flight, and an energy shield in the left gauntlet to create enough defense against Superman's powers.

Forged by Batman and the Justice League, Hellbat helps the Caped Crusader to fight battles beyond his strength. Along with increasing Batman's physical abilities, the armor can be shed and re-worn on voice command and has a built-in cloaking feature for invisibility. While the armor's cape can transform into wings for flight, its chest insignia port can cause a powerful blast of energy.

Gold Armor first appeared in Kingdom Come #3, and we will see it soon in Wonder Woman 1984. Whenever there is a powerful villain, Wonder Woman uses this ceremonial gold battle armor created by Pallas. While the suit protects from most forms of physical and energy attacks including explosions, its helmet ensures a protected air supply. In some versions, it enables her to fly.

