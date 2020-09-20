On Saturday, actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her in the past. In her tweet, the actor appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his help. Now, reacting to the accusation, the 48-year-old director and producer has put out a series of tweets, explaining himself and calling the said allegation as "baseless." Here are more details on this.

Allegation Let the country see the demon behind this guy: Ghosh

Payal Ghosh, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the movie Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, tweeted, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly." "@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help! (sic)," she further added.

Twitter Post Here is Payal Ghosh's tweet

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Details Ghosh said the incident happened in 2014-2015

In fact, in a video interview released on a Telugu news channel, Ghosh has claimed the alleged incident happened in 2014-2015 during the making of the film Bombay Velvet. She also added that Kashyap had at the time "boasted about" his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that he had previously gotten intimate with other female artistes.

Response All your claims are baseless, Kashyap responded

Reacting to the accusation, Kashyap put out a series of tweets last night. He said, "You took so long in your attempt to silence me. It's okay. However, in the process of silencing me, you had no qualms in dragging other women, being a woman yourself. Have some dignity, madam." "All I want to say is that all the claims are baseless," he added.

Quote 'You also dragged my artists and the Bachchan family'

"In the process of accusing me you tried to drag my artists and the Bachchan family but failed. Madam I have been married twice, if that's my crime then I accept it (sic)," he said.

Tweet "I have never indulged in such behavior"

Speaking of his two marriages and the women he has worked with, Kashyap added that he has never indulged in objectionable behavior. "I have never indulged in such behaviour nor do I tolerate such acts. We will see what happens next. Watching your video, it becomes evident how much truth there is to it, and how much of it is fake (sic)."

Quote Just the beginning of attacks on me, Kashyap hinted

In another tweet, Kashyap speculated how it was the beginning of attacks against him. He said he received a number of phone calls, asking him not to respond. "I even know the sources of these attacks," the filmmaker added.

Twitter Post You can read Kashyap's tweets here