Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who has been leading a campaign seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has reiterated his stance that the 34-year-old star was murdered. Shekhar added that since Sushant did not leave any note, he is "200 percent sure he was killed." Sushant was found dead at his residence earlier in June. Investigations are currently underway.

Details 'He had no reason to commit suicide'

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shekhar said, "I feel it is a murder because he (Sushant) had no reason to commit suicide. Forget everything else -- his personality was such that if he had committed suicide, he would have definitely written a note." He added that the young actor would have ensured that his loved ones did not get into trouble.

Quote Millions of fans feel Sushant was killed, he added

"With an absence of a note and the presence of ligature marks, I am 200 percent sure he was killed. Even the CCTV footage hints towards it. I could be wrong, but there are millions who feel the same. I am not alone," he said.

Death Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police had said the actor died by suicide and had been suffering from clinical depression and bipolar disorder. His family, however, denied claims of mental illness, and accused his girlfriend, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money, and driving him to his death.

Information Three central agencies are probing the matter

Currently, three central agencies are probing Sushant's death. CBI is investigating the circumstances that led to the actor's death. Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau is probing a drugs case related to his death, and the Enforcement Directorate is looking into money laundering charges leveled against Rhea.

Details Shekhar feels the investigation is 'all over the place'

Talking about the ongoing investigation, Shekhar said it is directionless and "going nowhere." "It's all over the place...It is like a woman saying, I am all dressed up, but have nowhere to go. It started on a good note when the CBI took over, but they are also stuck as it was given to them after 60 days," the actor told the publication.

Drugs 'How can you say entire industry is on drugs?'

Further, expressing his views on an alleged drug menace in the film industry, Shekhar said it is wrong to defame the entire fraternity. "When you say the industry, it includes all the technicians because actors are lesser compared to them. These technicians and workers are not drug addicts. They are working hard to make ends meet, where do they have time to buy drugs?"

Do you know? 99% of Bollywood on drugs, Kangana had alleged

Not long ago, actor Kangana Ranaut (33) had called the film industry a "gutter." She had also alleged that 99% of the film industry members are exposed to drugs.

Developments NCB held Rhea and others in drugs case