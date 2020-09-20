Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora on Sunday told fans that she has recovered from coronavirus. The 46-year-old had tested positive for the fatal virus earlier this month and was quarantined at home since then. In an Instagram post, Malaika said she experienced minimum discomfort in this period and expressed gratitude to her doctors, family, friends and fans for their support.

Details 'Finally out of my room, feels like an outing'

Posting a picture of herself, Malaika wrote, "Out and about... I am finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself (sic)." "I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family."

Quote Please stay safe and take care, she added

"I cannot thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care (sic)," the actor added in her post.

Instagram Post Take a look at Malaika's post here

Diagnosis Malaika had revealed her diagnosis earlier this month

On September 7, Malaika had revealed her diagnosis with COVID-19 through an Instagram post. She had said at the time, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support."

Information Earlier, filming for Malaika's show was halted

Malaika's earlier statement had come days after it was reported that shooting for Sony TV reality show India's Best Dancer was stalled as 7-8 members of its crew had tested positive for COVID-19. Malaika served as one of the judges on that show.

COVID-19 Earlier, Bachchan family and others stars were also infected