Last updated on Sep 20, 2020, 05:51 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora on Sunday told fans that she has recovered from coronavirus. The 46-year-old had tested positive for the fatal virus earlier this month and was quarantined at home since then.
In an Instagram post, Malaika said she experienced minimum discomfort in this period and expressed gratitude to her doctors, family, friends and fans for their support.
Posting a picture of herself, Malaika wrote, "Out and about... I am finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself (sic)."
"I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family."
"I cannot thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care (sic)," the actor added in her post.
On September 7, Malaika had revealed her diagnosis with COVID-19 through an Instagram post.
She had said at the time, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support."
Malaika's earlier statement had come days after it was reported that shooting for Sony TV reality show India's Best Dancer was stalled as 7-8 members of its crew had tested positive for COVID-19. Malaika served as one of the judges on that show.
Many from Bollywood, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and three of his family members had contracted coronavirus. They have since recovered.
Others like actors Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, singer Kanika Kapoor and producer Karim Morani were also infected with the disease.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect lives around the world. Across India, it has infected over 54 lakh and killed more than 86,000.
