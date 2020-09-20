A day after actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, fellow actor Kangana Ranaut has supported her and shared her own ordeal. Kangana, 33, said that "many big heroes" did the same thing to her as well. She also said Anurag is "very much capable" of doing what Payal has claimed. Meanwhile, Anurag has denied the accusation against him.

Context Payal claimed the incident happened in 2014-2015

On Saturday, Payal accused Anurag of sexual harassing her in the past. "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly," the actor tweeted. She also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. Meanwhile, in a separate video interview, Payal revealed that the alleged incident happened in 2014-2015. Anurag, however, dismissed the allegations and termed them "baseless" in a series of tweets.

Kangana Bollywood is full of sexual predators, said Kangana

Reacting to Payal's accusation, Kangana, who had a couple of altercations with Anurag in the recent past, claimed she also suffered a similar ordeal at the hands of "many big heroes." She added that Bollywood is "full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages, they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday."

Quote Kangana alleged sexual harassment is common in industry

"What Payal Ghosh says, many big heroes have done this to me also -- suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor, stick his tongue in your mouth," Kangana added.

Twitter Post You can read Kangana's tweets here

Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Statement Anurag 'capable' of sexual assault, Kangana claimed

Further, Kangana added Anurag is "capable" of doing what Payal has claimed. She alleged the 48-year-old director has cheated on all his partners, and has never been monogamous. "Phantom (Anurag-founded production company) was full of womanizers...I supported those victims before also and liberals started smear campaigns against me." Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 after one of its founders was accused of sexual assault.

Defense All the claims are baseless, Anurag has said

Last night, Anurag also put a series of tweets, responding to Payal's allegation. He said, "You took so long in your attempt to silence me. It's okay. However, in the process of silencing me, you had no qualms in dragging other women, being a woman yourself. Have some dignity, madam." "All I want to say is that all the claims are baseless," he added.

Quote "Have never indulged in such behavior"

"I have never indulged in such behaviour nor do I tolerate such acts. We will see what happens next. Watching your video, it becomes evident how much truth there is to it, and how much of it is fake (sic)," the filmmaker added.

Support Meanwhile, Taapsee came out in Anurag's support