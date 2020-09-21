The annual Emmy Awards 2020, bringing us the best in the world of television, were offered on Sunday in a first-of-its-kind virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles. Some of the most beloved shows such as Schitt's Creek, Succession and Watchmen emerged as the biggest winners of the night. Check out the winners in key categories here.

Details 2 big wins for HBO in 'SC' and 'Succession'

The Outstanding Drama Series award was handed out to HBO's Succession, while the Outstanding Comedy Series award went to Schitt's Creek. Meanwhile, in another remarkable win for HBO, Watchmen bagged the award for Outstanding Limited Series. Furthermore, John Oliver's Last Week Tonight was declared the Outstanding Variety Talk Series, while Saturday Night Live became the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

List Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy best actors in comedy

In the comedy category, the Best Actress award was grabbed by Catherine O'Hara from Schitt's Creek, and her co-star Eugene Levy took home the award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series was given to Zendaya from Euphoria, and the Best Actor award in that category went to Jeremy Strong from Succession.

TV Movie 'Bad Education' won the Outstanding Television Movie award

HBO's Bad Education was declared the Outstanding Television Movie. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True. On the other hand, the Best Actress award in a Limited Series or TV Movie category was handed to Regina King for Watchmen.

Information Maria Schrader, Daniel Levy named Outstanding Directors

The Outstanding Director award in a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special was bagged by Maria Schrader for Unorthodox. Further, Outstanding Director award in Comedy was given to Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy for Schitt's Creek, whereas Outstanding Director in Drama was given to Andrij Parekh for Succession.

Supporting actors Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actors/Actresses

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy): Daniel Levy from Schitt's Creek. Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy): Annie Murphy from Schitt's Creek. Outstanding Supporting Actor in (Drama): Billy Crudup from The Morning Show. Outstanding Supporting Actress in (Drama): Julia Garner from Ozark. Outstanding Supporting Actor in (Limited Series or Movie): Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 from Watchmen. Outstanding Supporting Actress in (Limited Series or Movie): Uzo Aduba from Mrs America.

Other details 'Drag Race,' 'Queer Eye' were also among the winners