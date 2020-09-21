Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be called for questioning in the ongoing drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, according to reports. Further, actor Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta may also be summoned. Their names reportedly came up during the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month.

Details NCB could issue summons this week

It has been reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may issue summons to these actors later this week as the agency attempts to build a case against those it has arrested. Notably, both Shraddha and Sara Ali are former co-stars of the late actor. While Sara had debuted alongside Sushant in 2018 movie Kedarnath, Shraddha was part of his last theatrical release Chhichhore.

Death Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June

Sushant, a 34-year-old Bollywood star, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He died by alleged suicide and had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, Mumbai Police had said at the time. His family, however, contested claims of mental illness and accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money, and driving him to suicide.

Case Rhea and others in judicial custody

Rhea, a 28-year-old model and actor, who had been dating Sushant for a year, was arrested by the NCB on allegations of arranging banned drugs such as marijuana for the late actor. Her brother Showik, two employees of Sushant, and a number of alleged drug peddlers have also been nabbed. Rhea is currently in judicial custody of the agency until September 22.

Developments Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha summoned by NCB today