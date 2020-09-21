The Emmys just pulled off a semi-virtual and highly experimental ceremony successfully this year. While everyone seemed happy for the winners and a bit sad about deserving actors being spurned, the format in coronavirus times, redefined disappointment and embarrassment for stars. The unprecedented event was mired in confusion, a bit of laugh, and what not. Here's taking a look at what happened.

Format You don't just get an award without odd "Hazmat presence"

It's a different ball game when actors are flanked by their competitors at the Staples Center and the winner is someone else. They bring out their sportsman spirit and congratulate rivals. But never did the contenders imagine they would face an odd situation of a Hazmat-clad presenter waiting outside their house, with a trophy that will be handed over when they win.

Do you know? When you lose, the presenter leaves, takes the award

Those who lost had to bid goodbye to the presenter and the award. Funnyman Ramy Youssef, whose namesake comedy-drama series about a sexually hyperactive Arab Muslim guy from New Jersey won nominations, tweeted a clip explaining what happens. The video has, unsurprisingly, gone viral.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Wrong announcement In an embarrassing episode, Jason Bateman almost won the Emmy

What happened with Ramy and other losing nominees could still be acceptable, but Jason Bateman's experience at the Emmys was the most disheartening. The Ozark star was named the winner for an outstanding guest actor in the HBO series The Outsider. However, actor Ron Cephas Jones' image popped up on display as the winner for his role in This is Us.

Goof-up As it turns out, it was a technical error

Soon flashed the message "Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We're fixing it now." This was followed by Ron's image and name flashing again without a voice-over. The network had the right person as the winner on-screen but the announcement was wrong. This reminded Twitteratti of Oscars 2017, wherein La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture Awardee instead of Moonlight.

What happened Jimmy and Jennifer, literally, set the stage on fire

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel came loaded with pandemic references. Initially, they tried cooking up a social distancing joke as Jimmy kept a hilarious distance of 60 feet from Jennifer. He said he was doing so on Dr. Fauci's "suggestions." Thereafter, Jimmy was seen sanitizing and burning an envelope with the winner's name. Jennifer had to put out the fire for the ceremony to resume.

Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hUBfzVzTn8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020

