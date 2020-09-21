Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian and actor Roopa Ganguly today alleged that the Mumbai film industry "kills people," and turns them into "drug addicts." Her allegations come at a time when a high-profile drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being probed. Ganguly also demanded strict action against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the recent sexual harassment accusation leveled against him.

Quote 'The industry kills people and insults women'

"Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keeps insulting a woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent. It does not take action (sic)," Ganguly told ANI.

Case A high-profile drugs case currently being probed

Bollywood is arguably going through a rough patch with all the allegations, and counter-allegations. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier in June. The agency has thus far arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and a few others. Furthermore, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will also be summoned by the NCB.

Controversy Earlier, Ravi Kishan had raised the drug issue in Parliament

Earlier this month, BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the issue of drug abuse in the Hindi film industry in the Parliament. "Drug addiction is in the film industry too...The NCB has been doing very good work," he had said at the time. Thereafter, Samajwadi Party leader and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan slammed him, saying it was a "conspiracy to defame the industry."

Details Ganguly also demanded action against Anurag Kashyap

Meanwhile, Ganguly has also questioned Bollywood's silence over the sexual harassment allegations leveled against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and demanded strict action against him. "Why is Bollywood silent over the sexual harassment charges leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap? Why Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Anurag Kashyap?" Actor Payal Ghosh recently accused Kashyap of sexually assaulting her in the past.

Denial False, malicious: Kashyap has denied the accusation