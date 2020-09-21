Actor and Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan has accused a video dating app of using her picture without permission. The 30-year-old alerted the cops on social media earlier today, and said she could take legal action against the platform, called FancyU. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has initiated a probe in the matter. Here are more details on this.

Details "Totally unacceptable," Nusrat tweeted about the issue

Taking to her Twitter account this morning, Nusrat wrote, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent." She requested the cyber cell department of Kolkata Police to look into the matter. "I am ready to take this up legally," the actor-politician added in her tweet. She tagged the Kolkata Police and city police commissioner Anuj Sharma in her post.

Twitter Post Here is Nusrat Jahan's tweet

This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. 🙏@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4 — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020

Issue The app had used Nusrat's picture in an ad post

The dating app had used a picture of Nusrat in an advertising post. "Make new friends while sitting at home during the lockdown," the platform had captioned the image. The issue was brought to Nusrat's attention by a certain Twitter user, Bhaswati. They wrote, "The face of an MP-heroine is being used in a video chat app, without her permission. How is that possible?"

Action Kolkata Police has taken cognizance of the matter

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has taken cognizance of the matter. The Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime), replied saying, "We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action." Kolkata Police officials have said that necessary action would be taken under the purview of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

App What is FancyU app?