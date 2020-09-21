Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 08:06 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Actor and Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan has accused a video dating app of using her picture without permission.
The 30-year-old alerted the cops on social media earlier today, and said she could take legal action against the platform, called FancyU.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has initiated a probe in the matter.
Here are more details on this.
Taking to her Twitter account this morning, Nusrat wrote, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent."
She requested the cyber cell department of Kolkata Police to look into the matter. "I am ready to take this up legally," the actor-politician added in her tweet.
She tagged the Kolkata Police and city police commissioner Anuj Sharma in her post.
This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. 🙏@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4— Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020
The dating app had used a picture of Nusrat in an advertising post.
"Make new friends while sitting at home during the lockdown," the platform had captioned the image.
The issue was brought to Nusrat's attention by a certain Twitter user, Bhaswati. They wrote, "The face of an MP-heroine is being used in a video chat app, without her permission. How is that possible?"
Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has taken cognizance of the matter.
The Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime), replied saying, "We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action."
Kolkata Police officials have said that necessary action would be taken under the purview of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
FancyU is a video chatting app that allows its users to connect with and video-call strangers from around the world.
Notably, the online dating business has been on the rise, garnering millions of new users amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.
In fact, this May, FancyU reportedly recorded more than a million (10 lakh) downloads in India on the Google Play Store.
