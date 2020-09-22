Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 04:36 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as Hollywood star Kate Winslet are all set to join an amazing voice cast for HBO Max's upcoming series called A World Of Calm.
The forthcoming 10-episode series is a collaboration between the popular mental health and meditation app Calm and the production house Nutopia.
Here's more on this.
Each episode of A World of Calm will combine stunning visuals along with soothing narration.
The episodes will contain scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and captivating footage meant for stress relief.
The stories will feature locations from the forests of Latvia to the outer space.
A World of Calm will begin streaming on HBO Max from October 1.
"Excited to join such an amazing group of calming voices for HBO Max's Calm series, 'A World Of Calm.' Coming October 1st (sic)," Priyanka Chopra tweeted earlier today.
Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020
Priyanka and Winslet have joined the likes of other top stars, such as Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves, who will also lend their voices to the new project.
Notably, A World of Calm is HBO Max's first venture in the health and wellness space. The streamer was launched in May this year.
For the unversed, Calm is among the most-downloaded health and fitness apps on the Android and Apple market stores.
The upcoming series has been produced by the platform along with the production company Nutopia.
It has been executive-produced by Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun, while Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell serve as co-executive producers.
Apart from this, Priyanka is executive-producing an unscripted 'Sangeet' series along with husband Nick Jonas. She will also star in Amazon series Citadel.
The actor also has Robert Rodriguez's Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger in the pipeline.
She will reportedly feature in Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4.
Earlier this year, she signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon.
