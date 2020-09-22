Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as Hollywood star Kate Winslet are all set to join an amazing voice cast for HBO Max's upcoming series called A World Of Calm. The forthcoming 10-episode series is a collaboration between the popular mental health and meditation app Calm and the production house Nutopia. Here's more on this.

Details What is 'A World of Calm' all about?

Each episode of A World of Calm will combine stunning visuals along with soothing narration. The episodes will contain scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and captivating footage meant for stress relief. The stories will feature locations from the forests of Latvia to the outer space. A World of Calm will begin streaming on HBO Max from October 1.

Quote Excited to join, says Priyanka

"Excited to join such an amazing group of calming voices for HBO Max's Calm series, 'A World Of Calm.' Coming October 1st (sic)," Priyanka Chopra tweeted earlier today.

Twitter Post Here is Priyanka Chopra's tweet

Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020

Details Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman to also lend voice

Priyanka and Winslet have joined the likes of other top stars, such as Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves, who will also lend their voices to the new project. Notably, A World of Calm is HBO Max's first venture in the health and wellness space. The streamer was launched in May this year.

Information Calm produced the series along with Nutopia

For the unversed, Calm is among the most-downloaded health and fitness apps on the Android and Apple market stores. The upcoming series has been produced by the platform along with the production company Nutopia. It has been executive-produced by Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun, while Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell serve as co-executive producers.

