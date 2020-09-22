Fantastic Beasts 3 is finally back to its sets after waiting it out for the coronavirus pandemic to calm down a bit. According to Eddie Redmayne, the actor playing the lead role of magizoologist Newt Scamander, the cast and crew is "at the top of their game" as they face challenges of emoting perfectly while maintaining safe distances and wearing masks. Here's more.

Details "It's a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks"

The actor said they are two weeks in the shoot and resuming production now is making him feel that the process is no longer what it used to be. "It's a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity....I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other," he said.

Comment He didn't say anything about the script, expectations

Redmayne feels there is a lot of excitement going around on the sets and that "it's fizzing." Also, people, even with their masks on, are bracing the new normal successfully. He however didn't divulge about the script or expectations from the film, which has been touted as the biggest outing of this Harry Potter spin-off series that is supposed to be five films long.

Production It might focus on the relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore

The production unit of the film waited for the fall to shoot it completely. Fans say that the film is expected to hinge on the relationship between Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp) and Dumbledore (Jude Law). Commenting about the production delay, actor Dan Fogler had earlier said, "They needed more time to prep and didn't want to rush anything so they pushed it back."

The film has a November 12, 2021 release date