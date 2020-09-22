Hold your breath, ladies and gentlemen! Ranbir Kapoor might soon make a stylish entry into your digital screens. While the 37-year-old heartthrob awaits the final schedule of his ambitious superhero flick Brahmastra, Ranbir has reportedly been approached by a leading digital platform for an exciting 10-part action series. Here are more details on this.

Details He is in talks with Disney+ Hotstar for the project

According to Mid-Day, Ranbir is currently in talks with Disney+ Hotstar for an original assassin drama to be developed by the streaming giant. The show has been planned on a grand scale and will be filmed across multiple countries. "The discussions began a few weeks ago. Only if Ranbir gives his nod, the team will begin the hunt for a director," a source said.

Quote However, shooting won't take place anytime soon

"The 10-part series has been envisioned on a grand scale and will be shot across multiple countries. The show is not likely to go on floors soon as the multi-country shoot will be hard to pull off amid the current restrictions," the source further added.

Projects Ranbir also has 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera' in pipeline

Apart from this, Ranbir has many projects coming up. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also has action-adventure movie Shamshera in the pipeline. It features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as well. He will also reportedly star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in director Luv Ranjan's next film.

Digital Many stars heading the digital way