Bollywood star Salman Khan's legal team has denied his association with the KWAN talent management agency. It was recently reported that the 54-year-old actor has a majority stake in the agency. Notably, the said agency has come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drug investigations related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Here are more details on this.

Details 'Salman has no direct or indirect stake in KWAN'

Anand Desai, a legal representative for Salman, issued a statement saying that the reports linking the actor with the KWAN talent management agency are "false." "It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in KWAN or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client," the statement read.

Details Three of KWAN's employees questioned today

At least three of KWAN's employees are involved in the drugs probe linked to Sushant's death. Jaya Saha, arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager, actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and the agency's director Dhruv Chitgopekar were all summoned for questioning by the NCB today. Jaya Saha and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi have been summoned again on Wednesday.

Case Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant, a 34-year-old Bollywood star, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, Mumbai Police had said. His family, however, contested claims of mental illness and accused his girlfriend, Rhea of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money and driving him to suicide.

Summons Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali will also be summoned

According to various reports, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh could be called by the NCB for questioning this week. Fashion designer Simone Khambatta may also be called for interrogation. Their names had come up during the questioning of Rhea. Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for a year before his death, was arrested on September 8.

Developments Meanwhile, Rhea will stay in prison until October 6